Rating Agency Reveals Number of Russia's Sovereign Debt Holders in US

The agency estimates the share of Russian debt held by Americans at 719 billion rubles ($10.7 billion), according to a report obtained by Sputnik.
A new US sanctions bill introduced by US senators in late July aims to block dollar-denominated transactions by Russian banks and US nationals’ operations with the country’s sovereign debt.
Last week, he American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Russia said that US bankers do not welcome Washington's possible sanctions against Russia's state debt, because new restrictions, if imposed, may harm US interests. The AmCham said that the bill had sparked debate in the United States on whether the sanctions, if imposed, might harm the US interests.
Russian internal borrowing amounts to 1.044 trillion rubles (about $16 billion) in 2018. Apart from Russian banks, retirement funds are increasing investment in federal bonds against the background of the Bank of Russia's policy on minimizing retirement investment risks.
Moreover, according to the Central Bank of Russia (CBR), shortly before a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, nonresidents invested over $500 million in Russian government bonds.
This resulted in the outflow of capital from states with an emerging market economy in comparison to June, which, in its turn, stabilized the dynamics of the Russian capital market.
