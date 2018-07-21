Register
21:54 GMT +321 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A statue is pictured next to the logo of Germany's Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, September 30, 2016

    US Federal Regulator Fines Deutsche Bank $73.3Mln For Securities Mishandling

    © REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Deutsche Bank’s problems in the US continue as this time around, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has found the bank’s subsidiaries were likely involved in questionable trading schemes over a period of at least five years.

    Kristian Rouz — The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has moved to slap a hefty fine on Deutsche Bank as a settlement payment in a probe into the bank's mishandling of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs).

    Deutsche agreed to comply with the decision without saying whether or not it admits to the SEC's findings.

    The regulator said Deutsche extracted "ill-gotten gains" from its mishandling of pre-released ADRs. According to the regulator's Enforcement Division, its investigation unearthed "industry-wide abuses" pertaining to ADRs, which might suggest additional action against other financial institutions could follow suit.

    READ MORE: US Branch of Deutsche Bank Fails Federal Reserve Stress Test

    The SEC's fines will apply to two of Deutsche's subsidiaries rather than the bank itself, as these particular companies were immediately involved in the alleged wrongdoing.

    The entities in question are depositary bank Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas and registered broker-dealer Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., which, according to the SEC, enable "abusive practices" in the use of ADRs.

    "Failures at each institutional link in the chain of these transactions, from depositary bank to broker-dealer, left the markets for those ADRs ripe for potential abuse at the expense of ADR holders," Stephanie Avakian of the SEC's Enforcement Division said.

    Google headquarters.
    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
    Trump Warns EU About 'Taking Advantage of US' After Google Hit With $5Bln Fine
    ADRs are a financial tool used by international companies to trade their equities in US stock exchanges. These securities are priced in US dollars, and their dividends are paid in dollars as well, making it easier to invest in non-US stocks for US-based entities and individuals.

    Deutsche's alleged wrongdoing includes inappropriate short-selling and inappropriate profiteering from dividend payments.

    For its part, Deutsche Bank said it would fully comply with the SEC's decision, and its subsidiaries are working with the investigation to determine the scale of the alleged abuse.

    "The bank provided substantial cooperation to the SEC in its inquiry and voluntarily stopped engaging in pre-release ADR transactions entirely by late 2016," Deutsche said in a statement.

    The SEC also explained the mechanisms of ADR mishandling by Deutsche's subsidiaries. The SEC said Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas had issued thousands of pre-released ADRs over at least five years, whilst neither brokers nor customers had access to the actual shares of foreign companies traded in US exchanges through those ADRs.

    READ MORE: Trump Mulls $1.3 Billion Fine for China's ZTE Telecom Giant

    This might point to an alleged speculative practice of trading in non-existent assets as it remains unclear whether or not the ADRs in question were representing actual foreign stocks.

    Additionally, the SEC said, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. failed to detect and prevent at least 850 questionable transactions involving such ADRs.
    In a broader context, the actions of Deutsche's subsidiaries could have contributed to an artificial expansion of the US stock market by inflating equity valuations for the purpose of extracting ill-gotten gains.

    Related:

    UKIP Founder on Vote Leave Fine: 'Remain Campaign Becoming Desperate'
    Hungarian Tourists Fined for Stealing Auschwitz Death Camp Bricks as 'Souvenirs'
    UK Electoral Commission Fines Vote Leave Campaign Over Brexit Referendum
    Tags:
    fine, US Federal Reserve, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shoot for the Stars: Best Snaps of 2018 Insight Astronomy Photographer Contest
    Best Snaps of Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse