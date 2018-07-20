Register
20 July 2018
    U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a rally in support of South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster in West Columbia, South Carolina, U.S., June 25, 2018

    Trump: I'm Ready to Put Tariffs on $500 Bln in Chinese Imported Goods

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    6183

    Earlier, Washington submitted a protest to the WTO against Chinese, EU, Canadian, Mexican and Turkish decisions to impose tariffs against the United States in response to Washington's 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports imposed in March.

    US President Donald Trump said Friday that he was ready to impose tariffs on all imports from China.

    "We are down 375 billion but other estimates could say 507… We are down a tremendous amount. I raised 50… I'm ready to go to 500," Trump told CNBC in an interview. "I'm not doing this for politics, I'm doing this to do the right thing for our country," Trump added. "We have been ripped off by China for a long time."

    In May, the White House issued a statement saying that the United States will impose a 25-percent tariff on $50 billion of goods imported from China, which contain "industrially significant technology."

    READ MORE: US Tariffs to Have Limited Effect on China's GDP Growth, Exports — Moody's

    Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China April 24, 2018
    © REUTERS / Aly Song/File Photo
    US to Impose 25% Tariff on Tech Goods From China - White House
    Tensions between China and the United States had escalated in recent months as US President Donald Trump threatened to impose steep tariffs on Chinese exports to the United States. In response, Beijing vowed to retaliate against US exports to China with a matching value.

    Amid trade tensions between China and the United States in recent months, the US side has criticized Beijing's excessive tariffs on automobiles that put US automakers in a disadvantaged position. According to figures from Chinese Customs, automobiles and auto parts imports from the United States reached $15 billion in 2017.

    Putin-Trump Summit

    Speaking about summit in Helsinki, Donald Trump said that conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin was not always agreeable.

    "So I had a meeting that lasted for more than two hours. It wasn't always conciliatory," Trump told CNBC in an interview recorded on Thursday. "We discussed lots of good things for both countries, frankly."

    On July 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump met in Helsinki during a one-on-one summit dedicated to a number of pressing issues, including alleged Russian meddling in the US presidential vote, Syria, gas supplies to Europe and the Iranian nuclear deal.

