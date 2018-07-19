Register
13:27 GMT +319 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Volkswagen export cars are seen in the port of Emden, beside the VW plant, Germany March 9, 2018

    EU Warns It Will Retaliate if US Imposes Auto Tariffs

    © REUTERS / Fabian Bimmer/File Photo
    Business
    Get short URL
    130

    The trade row between the transatlantic partners has been gaining momentum, as the European Union has no plans to leave proposed US trade restrictions unanswered.

    "If the US would impose these car tariffs that would be very unfortunate. We are preparing together with our member states a list of rebalancing measures there as well. And this we have made that clear to our American partners," EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said.

    She went on noting that the bloc is preparing a list of counter-measures "in the same way as with steel and aluminium."

    READ MORE: EU Commission Announces Countermeasures Against US Tariffs on Steel

    Next week, Malmstrom together with EU Commission President Jean Claude Juncker is due to pay a visit to US President Donald Trump to discuss trade issues.

    The shadow of a sculpture is reflected on the World Trade Organisation, WTO sign near the entrance of the headquarters, in Geneva (File)
    © AP Photo / Fabrice Coffrini
    US Launches WTO Disputes Against Reciprocal Tariffs From China, EU, Canada
    Brussels has already warned Washington against imposing auto tariffs. Earlier in July, the EU submitted to the US Department of Commerce a 10-page document, in which the bloc expresses its stance on import duties on cars, calling them "unjustifiable" and "senseless" from an economic point of view. According to the submission, some 120,000 jobs were created on US soil by the European companies which make almost 2.9 million cars.

    The issue of automotive industry tariffs came to the surface after US President Donald Trump had ordered the Commerce Department in May to conduct an investigation into the bloc's trade surplus with the US and higher import tariffs on cars. Last week, the President announced that the research was drawing to a close and that Washington was considering the introduction of 20 percent duties on all vehicles assembled in the EU.

    READ MORE: Tusk: EU-Japan Deal 'Clear Message Against Protectionism' Amid Trade Row With US

    Previously, the US imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the EU, drawing a barrage of criticism from its Transatlantic partners and warnings that a full-scale trade war was looming.

    Related:

    UK-EU Free Trade May Prompt Mini-TTIP With US, Joining China Silk Road – Journo
    US Trade Rep Accuses EU of Fabricating Legal Theory to Justify Tariffs
    EU Approves Retaliatory Tariffs Against US Amid Trade Row - Reports
    Tags:
    automotive, cars, trade, EU, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse