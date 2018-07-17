Iran Files Lawsuit Against US Over Sanctions

The United States has imposed several rounds of sanctions against Tehran following President Trump's decision on the withdrawal from the historic 2015 nuclear deal.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Tuesday said that it has admitted the Iranian complaint against the United States over re-imposition of unilateral sanctions.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran yesterday instituted proceedings against the United States of America before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, with regard to a dispute concerning alleged violations of the Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations, and Consular Rights between Iran and the United States, which was signed in Teheran on 15 August 1955 and entered into force on 16 June 1957 (“the 1955 Treaty”)," the court said in a statement.

On May 8, US President Donald Trump announced the United States’ withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear agreement. Trump said the United States would re-impose the previously lifted sanctions on Iran, including secondary sanctions that target countries doing business with that country. The Trump administration has been seeking to persuade allies and friends, including China and India, to abandon oil imports from Iran.