Beijing Appeals to WTO Over US Plan to Introduce More Tariffs on Chinese Goods

Last week Beijing announced that the country would fight back in the event Washington imposes additional tariffs on Chinese goods, opening yet another case against the US within the World Trade Organization (WTO).

"On July 16, China filed a complaint with the WTO in connection with the proposed measures to impose additional duties on imported Chinese goods worth $200 billion," the Chinese Commerce Ministry's statement read.

Earlier in June Beijing had already filed a complaint with the WTO over the US move to impose 25-percent tariffs on 818 types of Chinese products worth $34 billion.

The trade row between two countries escalated in April after the United States slapped 25- and 10-percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, respectively, from China. The Asian nation has hit back by slapping reciprocal tariffs on a number of US imports.

When introducing the import tariffs, US President Donald Trump announced that the European Union, Canada, and Mexico, as well as a few other countries, would be granted exemptions from the restrictions, but revoked the statement after they refused to negotiate their policies with Washington.