Beijing Appeals to WTO Over US Plan to Introduce More Tariffs on Chinese Goods

"On July 16, China filed a complaint with the WTO in connection with the proposed measures to impose additional duties on imported Chinese goods worth $200 billion," the Chinese Commerce Ministry's statement read.
Earlier in June Beijing had already filed a complaint with the WTO over the US move to impose 25-percent tariffs on 818 types of Chinese products worth $34 billion.
When introducing the import tariffs, US President Donald Trump announced that the European Union, Canada, and Mexico, as well as a few other countries, would be granted exemptions from the restrictions, but revoked the statement after they refused to negotiate their policies with Washington.
