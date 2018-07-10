Register
    Domtar paper mill, Canada

    US Decides to Rescind Import Duties on Glossy Paper From Canada

    © Photo: Domtar
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Commerce decided to end its practice of imposing import duties on supercalendered - or glossy - paper from Canada after a World Trade Organization (WTO) report found that the department was in breach of numerous WTO obligations, the government of Canada said in a news release on Tuesday.

    "On July 6, 2018, the Department of Commerce announced that it was revoking the duty measure, effective July 5, 2018," the release read.

    The Canadian government specified that the United States will refund all duties collected since August 2015.

    "No two nations depend more on each other for their mutual prosperity than the United States and Canada," Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said in the statement. "Our relationship supports millions of middle-class jobs on both sides of the border."

    According to the statement, Canada’s forestry industry, which was impacted by the duties, supports thousands of well-paying jobs across the country.

    On Thursday, the WTO said that it is backing Ottawa’s complaint against Obama-era duties against Canadian supercalendered paper.

    Canada filed a complaint in March 2016 challenging the United States on countervailing duties it imposed on supercalendered paper and its investigation justifying those duties.

    Tags:
    paper, imports, US Department of Commerce, United States, Canada
