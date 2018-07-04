Register
03:21 GMT +304 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Plaza Hotel, New York City

    Boycott? What Boycott? Qatar Buys New York’s Famed Plaza Hotel

    CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    311

    Qatar’s state-owned Katara Holding is buying the famous Plaza Hotel in New York City, previously owned by Donald Trump and a Saudi prince.

    The Plaza Hotel, immortalized in many movies, including Alfred Hitchcock's "North by Northwest," the 1991 drama "Scent of a Woman" starring Al Pacino and, of course, "Home Alone 2," in which Donald Trump himself, the hotel's owner at the time, makes a cameo, is going to become a Qatari property.

    State-owned Katara Holding is buying full ownership of the property, including the 75 percent stake owned by Indian business group Sahara India Pariwar, for some $600 million, according to a Reuters report citing an unnamed source close to the deal. The deal was confirmed by the Wall Street Journal.

    Russia's liquified natural gas (LNG) production facility (File)
    © Sputnik / Sergey Krasnouhov
    Anti-Trust Probe Launched Into LNG Supplies Deal With Qatar Petroleum - EC
    While $600 million is a hefty sum, it's much less than the $920 million that Israeli tycoon Yitzhak Tshuva made when his real estate firm, the El-Ad Group, sold its stake in the hotel in 2012.

    Quite the drama preceded this deal over the last few months. First, Dubai-based Shahal Khan partnered with New York City landlord Kamran Hakim for a $600 million bid this spring, but they were shut out when New York-based Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation and Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Company reportedly exercised their right of first offer with a $600 million bid of their own, according to The Real Deal.

    Then, in June, United Capital Real Estate reportedly filed a lawsuit against Sahara claiming they went into contract to buy the Plaza back in February, but were misled by Sahara, who was secretly negotiating a separate deal.

    Qatar, the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has been buying hotel properties in the West for a decade already, in an attempt to diversify the wealth it accumulates from selling hydrocarbons, Haaretz reports. According to the report, the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has also invested in various Western companies, including automaker Volkswagen and mining giant Glencore.

    The flow of Qatari investment has been slowed somewhat by a boycott imposed last year by a group of Persian Gulf states — including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain — on the premise that Doha supports terrorism, an allegation that Qatar has repeatedly denied.

    However, at this point the impact of the boycott has been mitigated, Doha authorities say, and investment operations have resumed, including the purchase of a stake in Russian oil company Rosneft.

    The Plaza Hotel, however, would be the largest Qatari purchase in the Western market since the beginning of the blockade.

    Trump, now president of the United States, bought the hotel back in 1988, and owned it for two decades before selling it to Saudi businessman Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who remained a minority shareholder until the Qatari purchase, Haaretz reported. The hotel, whose past guests include the Beatles and actress Marlene Dietrich, was also the place of Trump's marriage to Marla Maples in 1993.

    Related:

    Saudi Arabia Presses Ahead with Canal to Make Qatar an Island – Reports
    Emirati Prince Reportedly Defects to Qatar Via Embassy in London Amid Gulf Row
    Qatar Rejects Saudi Threats on S-400 Supplies, Considers it Meddling - Envoy
    Qatar's Ambition For NATO Membership Firmly Rejected
    Qatar Mulls Possibility of NATO Membership - Defense Minister
    'This is a Man's World': Qatar Airways Chief Ignites Twitter with Sexist Row
    Tags:
    property, purchase, Plaza Hotel, Donald Trump, UAE, United States, Qatar, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Schiaparelli's Model at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week
    Paris Fashion Week Unleashes Animals Down Catwalk
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse