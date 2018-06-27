South Korea’s Kogas May Expand Cooperation With Gazprom on Sakhalin 2

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - South Korean energy giant Kogas may expand its cooperation with Russia’s Gazprom on the Sakhalin 2 project if it gets a satisfactory price, Kogas Executive Vice President Jonkook Lim told Sputnik on the sideline of the World Gas Conference in Washington.

"We have [had] some discussions with Gazprom with regard to the Sakhalin 2 project. If the price will be good, we can consider it," Lim said on Tuesday.

In 2005, Kogas and Sakhalin Energy — the operator of the Sakhalin 2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project — signed an agreement for the supply of 1.5 million tons of LNG annually to South Korea. Gazprom possesses 50 percent plus one share in Sakhalin Energy.

Meanwhile, Kogas President Seung-Il Cheong told Sputnik that the company could decide whether to participate in Russia’s Novatek Arctic LNG 2 project by next June.

"We have to look at the economic part of the project. Maybe we will make a decision by next June," he said on Tuesday on the margins of the World Gas Conference.