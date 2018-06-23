Iran to Retain Daily Oil Exports at 2Mln Barrels Despite US Sanctions - Official

VIENNA (Sputnik) - Iran will retain stable oil exports at the level of 2 million barrels per day even after the imposition of US sanctions, as there is always a buyer for Iranian oil, spokesman for the Iranian parliament's Presidium, Behrouz Nemati, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"There are no fears about exports, two million barrels with or without sanctions will continue. And if some of the buyers leave, there are others. Anyway, the exports are stable at 2 million barrels," Nemati said.

On Wednesday, Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan Zangeneh told reporters that Iran had reduced its exports to 2.5 million barrels per day from 2.8 million barrels per day in May.

The statement followed May's US decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an agreement with Iran on its nuclear program reached by the six international mediators (Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany) in 2015.

Apart from the withdrawal from the deal, US President Donald Trump announced the restoration of all sanctions against Iran, which could negatively affect, among other things, the country's oil sector.

