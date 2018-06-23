Iran to Retain Daily Oil Exports at 2Mln Barrels Despite US Sanctions - Official

"There are no fears about exports, two million barrels with or without sanctions will continue. And if some of the buyers leave, there are others. Anyway, the exports are stable at 2 million barrels," Nemati said.
On Wednesday, Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan Zangeneh told reporters that Iran had reduced its exports to 2.5 million barrels per day from 2.8 million barrels per day in May.
Apart from the withdrawal from the deal, US President Donald Trump announced the restoration of all sanctions against Iran, which could negatively affect, among other things, the country's oil sector.
