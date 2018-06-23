Register
17:52 GMT +323 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Hassan Rouhani listens to explanations on new nuclear achievements at a ceremony to mark National Nuclear Day, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, April 9, 2018

    Tehran's Official Reveals What It Will Take to Keep Country in Nuclear Deal

    © Photo: an official website of the Iranian Presidency office
    World
    Get short URL
    140

    TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran’s decision on whether or not to stay in the Iran nuclear deal will depend on the outcome of negotiations with other signatories and the extent to which they will manage to compensate for the US withdrawal, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi said.

    "Iran has already announced its stance in this regard and [Iranian President] Hassan Rouhani announced that Iran has yet to decide whether or not to stay in the deal. Our decision depends on negotiations with European countries, Russia and China," Araghchi was quoted by the IRNA news agency as saying during his visit to Moscow on Friday.

    He noted that Tehran was determined to wait and see whether the remaining parties to the deal would manage to make up for the US pullout and ensure Iran's benefits from the deal.

    He also commented on Tehran’s cooperation with Moscow saying that bilateral cooperation would continue regardless of the JCPOA’s fate.

    "Iran-Russia relationship is beyond the JCPOA. We will have interactions with Russia with the JCPOA or without it," he said.

    On Friday, Araghchi said that Tehran might withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in the coming weeks, unless Europe proved its commitment to preserving the agreement after the US pullout.

    READ MORE: Tehran May Quit Nuke Deal in Coming Weeks — Deputy Foreign Minister

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    'New Image of the US Will Emerge': Iran’s Zarif Vows Cooperation With Washington if It Returns to Nuke Deal
    Later in the same day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov held consultations with Araghchi. During the talks, the sides discussed interaction on maintaining the Iran nuclear deal and pledged to continue cooperation to protect trade and economic relations from unlawful extraterritorial US sanctions.

    READ MORE: Tehran Strikes Back at US Over Allegedly Urging Japan to Halt Iran Oil Imports

    In May, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would exit the JCPOA, signed in 2015 in Vienna by Iran, the European Union, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Germany. In addition, Trump decided to reinstate sanctions on Iran, previously lifted under the agreement in exchange for Tehran maintaining a peaceful nuclear program. The unilateral move taken by the United States has been opposed by other signatories of the Iran deal.

    Tags:
    Iran nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Hassan Rouhani, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse