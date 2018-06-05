Register
17:45 GMT +305 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

    Turkey Ready to Impose Retaliatory Tariffs on US Imports - Cavusoglu

    © Sputnik / Fuad Safarov
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara was ready to retaliate against the US steel and aluminum tariffs by imposing counter restrictions on US imports.

    "We discussed [with Pompeo] the economic relations between our countries. The tariffs imposed by the United States are worrying about our industry. We said at the talks that if we impose retaliatory measures, they will inflict more losses to the United States because our [US] import is greater than export," the minister told the NTV broadcaster.

    On Monday, Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the pressing issues in the Turkish-US relations, including the US tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, which were imposed by US President Donald Trump earlier in March and triggered resentment among a number of the US trade partners.

    An employee looks on from behind coils of steel as acting Secretary of Labor Seth Harris speaks to workers after a tour of ArcelorMittal Steel's hot dip galvanizing line in Cuyahoga Heights, Ohio (File)
    © AP Photo / Mark Duncan
    Analysts Explain Possible Outcome of US Tariffs Policy: 'Workers Will Lose'
    The US tariffs already became a disputed issue between Washington and its closest allies, Canada, Mexico and the European Union. On Thursday, Washington announced it would impose a 25-percent steel tariff and the 10-percent aluminum tariff on the European Union, Canada, and Mexico, effective June 1. The move came after months of talks on possible exemptions.

    READ MORE: Turkish FM Vows Weapons to Be Taken From Kurdish Militants in Manbij

    Meanwhile, Washington has also been engaged in intensive trade negotiations with Beijing. The two parties reached an agreement in late May to reduce the bilateral trade deficit, but it is yet unclear whether the deal will work amid bilateral warnings to impose additional restrictions.

    Related:

    Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Syrian De-Escalation Zones
    Turkey, Russia Reach Deal on S-400 Air Defense Systems Purchases - FM Cavusoglu
    Chemical Weapons Incident in Syria Must Be Investigated - Cavusoglu
    Lavrov, Cavusoglu Urge Objective Probe in Alleged Chemical Attack in Idlib
    Tags:
    import tariffs, steel, aluminum, Mike Pompeo, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    Flying High
    Flying High
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse