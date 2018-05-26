Saudi Energy Minister Says Had Meetings With Heads of Rosatom, LUKoil at SPIEF

ST.PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Falih said Saturday he had held meetings with LUKoil head Vagit Alekperov and Rosatom Director General Alexei Likhachev on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"I held meetings with CEOs of Rosatom, Royal Dutch Shell, Lukoil, Schlumberger and the Senior Vice President of @IBM, during the meetings we discussed the current cooperation & opportunities for collaboration on several technology projects within #SaudiVision2030," the minister wrote on his Twitter.

READ MORE: Saudi Investors to Continue Dialogue With 15 Russian Companies After SPIEF

The SPIEF, held annually in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg, is a major global platform for communication between business representatives and the discussion of crucial economic issues. The event started on Thursday and will continue through Saturday.

Sputnik is the official media partner of the forum.