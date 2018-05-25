'Daenerys' Poses for Stock Photos Saying They Will Earn Her Real Fame

Just days before she finished filming her "Game of Thrones" character's final on-screen moments, Emilia Clarke embarked on what seemed to be a symbolic Vanity Fair business-style photoshoot, thus enthusiastically setting her sights on a new challenge.

Dressed in a smart outfit, now blonde Clark posed for stock photos, assuming the role of a businesswoman.

In a video that accompanies the pictures, the actress, hardly stretching her lips into a grin, says that stock pictures are now the most important part of her life, prompting her to set new goals for the future.

"I am perhaps best known for my role in the ‘Game of Thrones’ series, and there is also a film about Han Solo [a character in the Star Wars franchise], which has just come out. But I am certain that stock photos are something I will be always remembered for," stated 31-year-old Clarke, whose GoT Daenerys Targaryen character has evolved from a powerless nobody to an authoritarian conqueror in the course of the last 10 years.

Emilia Clarke on the Summer 2018 cover of Vanity Fair. Photographed by Craig McDean. pic.twitter.com/J5crEJeLJo — HCM (@hoodcouturemag) 24 мая 2018 г.

Mother of Dragons: Emilia Clarke in the @VanityFair Summer 2018 Issue pic.twitter.com/GdbhhV4FUp — FashionweekNYC (@FashionweekNYC) 25 мая 2018 г.

The hit TV series will end its eight-season run in 2019, and Clarke recently finalized the filming of the concluding episodes featuring her character.

READ MORE: This Kokoshnik-Wearing Russian 'Weld Queen' Makes Metallic Madonnas (PHOTOS)



