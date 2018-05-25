Register
21:08 GMT +325 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Emilia Clarke Re-Creates Stock Photos

    'Daenerys' Poses for Stock Photos Saying They Will Earn Her Real Fame

    © Photo: YouTube/Vanity Fair
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Just days before she finished filming her "Game of Thrones" character's final on-screen moments, Emilia Clarke embarked on what seemed to be a symbolic Vanity Fair business-style photoshoot, thus enthusiastically setting her sights on a new challenge.

    Dressed in a smart outfit, now blonde Clark posed for stock photos, assuming the role of a businesswoman.

    In a video that accompanies the pictures, the actress, hardly stretching her lips into a grin, says that stock pictures are now the most important part of her life, prompting her to set new goals for the future.

    "I am perhaps best known for my role in the ‘Game of Thrones’ series, and there is also a film about Han Solo [a character in the Star Wars franchise], which has just come out. But I am certain that stock photos are something I will be always remembered for," stated 31-year-old Clarke, whose GoT Daenerys Targaryen character has evolved from a powerless nobody to an authoritarian conqueror in the course of the last 10 years.

    The hit TV series will end its eight-season run in 2019, and Clarke recently finalized the filming of the concluding episodes featuring her character.

    READ MORE: This Kokoshnik-Wearing Russian 'Weld Queen' Makes Metallic Madonnas (PHOTOS)


    Related:

    ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Named 2018 ‘World’s Strongest Man’ (PHOTO, VIDEOS)
    Orchestra of Monaco to Perform 'Game of Thrones' Concert in Moscow
    Game of Thrones Actress Drops Huge Hint on Season 8 Premiere Date
    'Game of Thrones' Wall Discovered in Siberia Amid Biting Frost
    'Game of Thrones' Themed Ice Hotel in Finland Welcomes Fans (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    photoshoot, fame, actress, episode, TV series, movies, Game of Thrones, HBO, Emilia Clarke, Britain, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 19 - May 25
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse