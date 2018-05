This 'Kokoshnik'-Wearing Russian 'Weld Queen' Makes Metallic Madonnas (PHOTOS)

One would perhaps picture a typical welder as a tough bearded guy typically working shifts at a plant, but they would be surprised to learn that female welders also exist, who don heat-resistant floor-skimming dresses that team up with a Russian kokoshnik: Welder Alexandra Ivleva's iconic headband naturally serves a functional purpose among others.

This Russian lady is more than just a qualified welding specialist: she’s an art enthusiast, metal sculptor and designer. She frequents Russian and international festivals and gladly offers master classes to welding amateurs alongside others who are completely new to the field. While she doesn’t find it hard to teach the ABCs of the skill, people often respond as if they’re "on cloud nine – like they’ve travelled to space."

She’s created a wealth of images – from rocking horses and "cool dudes" from the street to more sophisticated ones, like the handsome Doryphoros and iconic Madonna. All of them are notably faceless: the audience is expected to complete the look using their imagination.

Most intriguingly, she works wearing gowns and costumes, which resemble fancy dresses, but meet all the safety rules: one of her popular outfits is that of a philanthropic angel, which "patches holes in the Universe," let alone a floor-length dress ensembled with traditional Russian kokoshnik headgear. The latter is virtually a slightly lifted welding mask, which matches the metal tips of her "regal" shoes.