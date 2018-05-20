Register
22:07 GMT +320 May 2018
    U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pose for a photograph prior to a bilateral meeting on the eve of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Thursday, July 6, 2017

    'It's Wrong for EU to Respond to US Demands With Concessions' - Entrepreneur

    © AP Photo / Matthias Schrader, pool
    German businesses are worried about the current trade policy of US President Donald Trump. Eric Schweitzer, the President of the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, believes that the EU should pursue a tougher stance toward Washington.

    "America First now increasingly means America Alone," he told the RND media group. "That makes German businesses really worried."

    For decades, the US has been a guarantor of free and fair world trade based on internationally accepted rules, but this policy is "obviously over for now," Schweitzer argued.

    According to him, Trump is focusing only on American interests contradicting his previous statement that "America First does not mean America alone."

    READ MORE: Tehran: 'Some EU Officials Say They're Not Supposed to Stand Up to America'

    In this regard, he argued that it is always important to maintain dialogue, but stressed thatthe EU should "learn its lessons" and pursue a tougher stance.

    "We are moving in the wrong direction if we automatically respond to new demands with concessions," Schweitzer concluded.

    Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz
    © REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger
    Unpredictable US Policies Threaten Austrian, EU Economic Interests - Austrian Chancellor
    Earlier, the European Union confirmed its commitment to the agreement and is seeking to protect its companies operating in the Islamic Republic from secondary sanctions; for instance, the European Commission has already announced it will introduce the 1996 "blocking statute" to counter US restrictions.

    The move came after US President Donald Trump said that his country would exit the 2015 Iran nuclear deal on May 8. Along with the withdrawal from the agreement, the United States is restoring all sanctions against the Middle Eastern country, including secondary ones in relation to other countries that conduct business with Iran.

    German Entrepreneur Slams US 'Diktat' Over Iran Sanctions
    'Chinese Were Prepared, EU Companies Were Not’ for US' Iran Sanctions - Analyst
    French Minister Slams US as 'Gendarme of Planet' Over Iran Sanctions
    business, sanctions, Iran, Europe, United States
