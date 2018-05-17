EAEU, Iran Sign Provisional Deal to Create Free Trade Zone

EAEU and Iran have signed a temporary agreement to establish a free trade zone during economic forum in Astana.

Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) signed a provisional pact on Thursday to create a free trade zone, the chair of the board of the EAEU economic commission said.

"The temporary agreement stipulates an effective dispute settlement mechanism, including arbitration… It also creates a joint committee of high-ranking officials and establishes a business dialogue," Tigran Sargsyan said at the ceremony in Astana, Kazakhstan.

© AFP 2018 / NIKLAS HALLE'N The End of Petrodollar Era? How Trump's Iran Deal Undermines the Dollar

The arrangement will last for three years to allow for a full-fledged deal on a free trade zone.

"Our negotiators have already set a long-haul objective for the next three years to agree a full-fledged accord on a free trade zone," Sargsyan announced.

It is the first step in streamlining trade between the Islamic republic and the five-nation bloc, which includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.