06:53 GMT +317 May 2018
    Traders from BGC, a global brokerage company in London's Canary Wharf financial centre react as European stock markets open early June 24, 2016 after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU BREXIT referendum.

    Russian ACRA Credit Rating Agency Expands to EU Market

    © REUTERS / Russell Boyce
    Business
    0 30

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Analytical Credit Rating Agency (ACRA) has closed a deal to buy Slovakia's European Rating Agency (ERA) as it aims to go to the EU market, its chief executive said Wednesday.

    "By purchasing ERA, ACRA will strengthen its international presence and expand into the European market," Yekaterina Trofimova said. "The deal effectively signifies the launch of an ACRA international ratings scale."

    Russia's recession has not yet ended and activity in a number of key sectors has declined over the past five months.
    © Sputnik / Roman Galkin
    Russia's Recession Continues, GDP to Shrink 1.5% in 2016 - ACRA Forecast
    ACRA was created in 2015. It has shareholders among 27 major Russian companies and financial institutions, each holding a 3.7-percent share in its $48.6-million capital. The agency’s stated goal is to provide the Russian market with high-quality assessments.

    Previous year, the ratings agency head told Reuters that ACRA planned to have 100 ratings in its portfolio by the end of that year, expressing confidence that the company would exceed this level.

    Earlier, ACRA’s CEO in a Sputnik interview shared plans to issue its first ever ratings of international entities, which would be based on over 60 methodology criteria.

