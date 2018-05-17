Russian ACRA Credit Rating Agency Expands to EU Market

"By purchasing ERA, ACRA will strengthen its international presence and expand into the European market," Yekaterina Trofimova said. "The deal effectively signifies the launch of an ACRA international ratings scale."
Previous year, the ratings agency head told Reuters that ACRA planned to have 100 ratings in its portfolio by the end of that year, expressing confidence that the company would exceed this level.
Earlier, ACRA’s CEO in a Sputnik interview shared plans to issue its first ever ratings of international entities, which would be based on over 60 methodology criteria.
