Register
22:46 GMT +311 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, second from left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, second from right, meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, July 8, 2017.

    China and Japan Make Breakthrough in Cooperation Amid Trade War With the US

    © AP Photo / Ma Zhancheng/Xinhua via AP
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    As a result of the long-awaited visit of the Japanese PM to China, the two countries have reached several milestone agreements in financial cooperation, opening the way for better economic stability for themselves and the region in general.

    During a meeting between Premier of China's State Council Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the two countries announced a set of measures ensuring the strengthening of mutual trade and financial ties. China will allow Japanese investors to buy assets using offshore yuan for a sum of up to $31,4 billion dollars and a bank for clearing payments will be opened in Tokyo.

    More important is that the two countries will resume talks on implementing a foreign currency swap agreement. Such a massive breakthrough is taking place during a time when the second and third largest economies in the world are facing an imminent threat of having a trade war break out with the US.

    READ MORE: China Sends Clear Message to Bellicose US by Warming Ties With Japan

    Expert at the Chinese Institute for Modern Foreign Relations Chen Fengying points out that it is hard to overestimate the value of the possible currency swap agreement in the face of a trend for diversification in the sphere of international finances and high volatility of currencies.

    "Under the conditions of the existing risks in the sphere of international finances, the mutual use of each other's' currencies will generate a very high safety effect. Besides, this agreement will affect positively the financial stability of all Asia," Chen Fengying said.

    The scholar further notes that the possible agreement could strengthen trust between China and Japan and alleviate geopolitical tensions, which is crucial for direct investments.

    The head of the Center for International Financial Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences Liu Dongming is confident that the currency swap agreement can yield many positive results not only for both countries, but the region in general. It will not only improve economic relations between China and Japan, but will also have a great effect on economic stability in Asia and will stimulate the reform of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), since the currencies of the two are included into the basket of the special drawing rights by the IMF.

    READ MORE: Tokyo Police Tighten Security Ahead of China-Japan-S Korea Summit — Reports

    Liu Dongming notes, however, that only the market can be the final indicator for the efficiency of the future agreement. Unless it shows demand for their currencies, it won't be useful. He adds that China and Japan have much to do in order to secure this demand.

    "It is important for China in respect to this trend to conduct a reform of the financial market and work on transparency of the sector. Japanese enterprises and its financial system will only show greater willingness to use yuan in trade and to invest in the Chinese market when the reform shows its effects," the scholar said.

    Koukichiro Mio, the leading economist of the economic studies department at the Nippon Life Insurance Institute, said in an interview with Sputnik that this time, the two countries have managed to go further than just warming China-Japan relations. The agreements reached will allow the two countries to resume mutual currency exchange.

    READ MORE: China, Japan, S Korea Ministers Warn Against Protectionism in Int'l Trade

    A special working group will be discussing the lifting of the ban on products from Fukushima province in China, as well as other pressing issues that have previously been delayed due to tensions between China and Japan. He further noted that the two countries will create a special committee that will work on cooperation between Tokyo and Beijing in terms of the Chinese "Belt and Road" project.

    Related:

    China Sends Clear Message to Bellicose US by Warming Ties With Japan
    Tokyo Police Tighten Security Ahead of China-Japan-S Korea Summit - Reports
    China, Japan to Launch System Preventing Sea, Air Incidents
    Upping the Ante: China Fears Drive Sharp Spike in Japan, India Military Spending
    China, Japan, S Korea Ministers Warn Against Protectionism in Int'l Trade
    Washington by No Means Interested in China-Japan Thaw – Analysts
    China, Japan, S Korea Summit to Contribute to Regional Peace – Beijing
    Tags:
    currency exchange, cooperation, global finance, bilateral relations, Shinzo Abe, Li Keqiang, Japan, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse