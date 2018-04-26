Possible Closure of Russian Trade Mission in UK to Hurt Both States' Businesses

"I find it hard to comment on the rumors. I can only say that such a move on London’s part if it really happens, will hurt both the Russian and UK business communities and will aggravate the already precarious situation," Abramov said.
In late March, the Telegraph newspaper reported that the United Kingdom threatened to close the Russian trade mission in north London, as tensions between the two countries continued to escalate in the wake of the Salisbury poisoning and mutual expulsion of diplomats.
READ MORE: US Searches for Explosives in Russian Trade Mission in US? 'It's Ridiculous!'
Russia has refuted the accusations and demanded an independent investigation into the incident. However, London promptly suspended bilateral contacts with Russia, expelling 23 Russian diplomats, with Moscow responding by expelling the same number of UK diplomats.
All comments
Show new comments (0)