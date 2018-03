MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK authorities are considering closing Russia’s trade mission in London after a diplomatic row over a former spy’s poisoning, British media reported.

The UK government sees the trade mission as a "den of spies," sources told The Telegraph newspaper after it expelled 23 Russian diplomats over alleged espionage.

Russia has four outposts in the country, including an embassy, a trade mission and a consulate in London and a country estate near the capital.

Russia has denied any involvement in the nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the city of Salisbury earlier this month.

Moscow has retaliated by expelling 23 British diplomats earlier this week.