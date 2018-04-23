Register
01:31 GMT +323 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    the exterior of biopharmaceutical equity multinational corporation Abbvie, in Lake Bluff, Illinois, US

    Big Pharma on a Roll: ‘Improved Packaging’ for Big Price Hikes Angers Doctors

    © AP Photo / Nam Y. Huh
    Business
    Get short URL
    103

    After doctors discovered a cancer-drug prescription regime workaround that would save patients tens of thousands of dollars over the course of treatment, the drug maker - learning of the dosing modification - quickly moved to triple the price.

    Ordinarily costing almost $150,000 over the course of a year of treatment, a drug that treats various white blood cell cancers saw doctors successfully customizing the dosing regimen in an effort to limit the crippling cost, but manufacturers got wind of the move and preemptively sunk it by tripling the price of the branded compound.

    Protestors march during the Pfizer Stop the Bicillin Drug Shortage demonstration outside of Pfizer headquarters on Thursday May 18, 2017 in New York.
    © AP Photo / Mark Von Holden
    Enough Already: Hospitals Form Own Drug Firm to Fight Big Pharma Price Gouging

    In 2017, doctors found that they could get beneficial results from the expensive pharmaceutical by using smaller and less expensive doses, instead of the high-cost $400-a-pill larger dose — in the process giving patients three smaller and cheaper pills in one day as opposed to just one big one — with an added benefit of reducing the punishing side-effects including chronic pain, exhaustion and bowel disorder.

    The drug, ibrutinib (also marketed under the brand name Imbruvica), sold by Belgium's Janssen Pharmaceutica and US company Pharmacyclics LLC, is according to reports so expensive that many cancer patients simply do not fill their prescriptions and go without.

    The coordinated move by both Janssen and Pharmacyclics has angered many in the medical community, particularly as the latter firm was recently acquired by Illinois-based equity company Abbvie for some $21 billion, and the Pharmacyclics CEO was showered with a stunning one-time payout of $3.35 billion, one of the largest cash outlays for a publicly-held company in history, according to the Wall Street Journal.

    In an industry boilerplate comment delivered to the Washington Post, both Janssen and Pharmacyclics neatly justified the profiteering by turning it into a purported benefit for cancer patients.

    Using the findings of independent doctors in the field who had learned — on their own — how to better use the drug, the striking price jump for ibrutinib is a "a new innovation" to give patients "a convenient one pill, once-a-day dosing regimen," gushed the corporate statement, adding incomprehensibly that cancer sufferers also benefit from "improved packaging."

    Pfizer Inc. CEO Ian Read arrives at the White House
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    US Healthcare FTW: Pfizer CEO Gets 61% Pay Raise as Drug Prices Skyrocket

    Doctors and hospital network administrators cried foul, quickly digging in their heels at what they viewed as immoral and unethical overcharging, leading normally staid healthcare professionals to express their frustration in more earthy terms than expected.

    "That got us kind of pissed off," stated Illinois oncologist Mark Ratain of the University of Chicago Medicine, cited by Ars Technica.

    In a stinging commentary pointedly titled Sales Revenues at the Potential Expense of Patient Safety, and published this month by the weekly newsletter Cancer Letters, Ratain and several associates noted that the sharp price hike was "highly unusual."

    The commentary called on the US Food and Drug Administration to open an investigation, urging the agency to "recognize that the combination of the high price per pill and the flat pricing scheme are specific impediments to safe administration, and that ignoring the marketing approach for ibrutinib is antithetical to fostering optimally safe dosing and administration."

    According to multiple sources, America's biopharmaceutical industry spends more than any other industry lobbying Capitol Hill, and Commondreams.org notes that there are "two lobbyists for every member of Congress." According to data, nine out of ten members of the US House of Representatives, and every US Senator but three, take Big Pharma campaign contributions.

    Related:

    'Matter of Life and Death': Report Exposes Pharma Corruption in Latin America
    Trump Tries to Kill Healthcare, Bernie Sanders Kicks Up a Storm
    Are You Listening, Washington? India Launches Universal Health Care
    Tags:
    lobbyists, lobbying, buyout, equity markets, cancer drug, unethical behavior, profiteers, price hike, big pharma, Food and Drug Administration, FDA, Janssen, Big Pharma, University of Chicago, Illinois, Belgium, Washington DC, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Head-Spinning Walk in Moscow Skies
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse