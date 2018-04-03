China Officially Advises WTO of $611.5Mln in Tariffs Against US Products

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China has officially told the World Trade Organization (WTO) that it will impose $611.5 million in tariffs on $2.75 billion of US imports, a document filed with the WTO detailed on Monday.

The document said China will add up to 25 percent tariffs on 128 different products coming from the United States. The move is in reaction to the US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports announced on March 23, the document added.

"China takes the view that the above-mentioned measures of the United States are safeguard measures although it's in the name of national security. We believe the measures taken by the United States are not consistent with its obligations under the relevant provisions of the GATT 1994 and Safeguards Agreement," the document said.

According to Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai, the tariffs would be in place for an indefinite period of time.

The move didn't come of a sudden, as on April 1 the Chinese State Council Customs Tariff Commission has announced their decision to suspend duty concessions on certain imported products originating in the United States and to impose a tariff rate of 15%.

READ MORE: China Responds to US Trade Barriers With 15-25% Tariffs' Boost on American Goods