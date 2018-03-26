Register
14:43 GMT +326 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Australia's Parliament House in Canberra

    Australia Between Rock and Hard Place in US-China Trade Dispute

    © AFP 2018/ TORSTEN BLACKWOOD
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Australian government is seeking to implement supply-side reforms in order to mitigate the risks of possible trade disruptions stemming from the escalating US-China dispute.

    Kristian Rouz — Australian officials are preparing economic reform aimed at mitigating the costs of possible disruptions in international trade stemming from the acute trade dispute between the US and mainland China.

    Australia is the most-exposed — amongst advanced economies — country to Chinese trade, as it has large export volumes of industrial metal ore and other commodities to China. At the same time, Australia has strong strategic security ties with the US.

    "Australia is in a very awkward position between the US and China," Roland Rajah of the Sydney-based Lowy Institute said. "Risks of escalating economic tensions between these two is a big concern."

    Although US President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull pledged to deepen bilateral economic cooperation earlier this year, a realignment of Australia's foreign trade would take years, meaning a trade rift with China could slash percentage points off the Australian GDP.
    This as Australia has recently marked more than quarter of a century without a recession.

    "As a trading nation Australia has a lot to lose from an all-out trade war," Andrew Charlton of Sydney-based AlphaBeta, who was an economic adviser to former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd. "Whether we are exempted from specific protections or not, the deterioration of the global open trading system will harm our future."

    Australia's commodity exports to China have risen significantly over the last year. Exports in coal rose 99 percent over the 12-month period, alcoholic beverage exports rose 44 percent, lumber exports added 41 percent, whilst pharmaceuticals, iron ore, wool, and aluminum ore exports all posted gains of 20 to 34 percent.

    READ MORE: Meh: New Chinese Central Bank Head Shrugs Off Trump's Trade War

    The Australian government is now weighing several options aimed at boosting domestic consumer demand and manufacturing in order to propel the internal-driven sources of its economic expansion. The nation's policymakers are weighing the same supply-side measures that have proven their efficiency in the US — namely, tax cuts and deregulation.

    WeChat
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Cheon Fong Liew / WeChat cupcake
    Spyware? Australia’s Military Bans Chinese Social Media App WeChat
    Australia's economy grew 2.4 percent last year — driven mainly by a solid demand for commodities from China, and a robust domestic consumption of the predominantly Chinese-made consumer goods. Now, PM Turnbull's cabinet is shifting focus to other sources of growth.

    The Treasury said cutting Australia's high corporate tax rates — currently at 30 percent — could help spur GDP expansion. According to the Treasury's projections, cutting tax rates by just 5 percent — down to 25 percent — would spur GDP growth by 1 percent per year — or some $17 billion.

    Subsequently, the tax cut would be passed onto consumers in the form of lower prices for goods and services, as well as shareholders through a stock market rally and higher returns, and workers and their households through higher salaries, wages, and bonuses.

    "If the company income tax were to be cut, the principal beneficiaries will be workers," former Treasury Secretary Ken Henry said.

    Deregulation is another option. Currently, Australia's heavy burden of governmental approvals, environmental protections, and other bureaucratic obstacles to private inventive are devouring some $176 billion of the nation's annual output — or 11 percent of GDP, according to the estimates from the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA).

    "An iron ore mine located in the Pilbara in Western Australia required some 4,697 licenses, approvals, and conditions for the pre-construction phase alone," IPA experts wrote.

    President Donald Trump smiles during State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol to a joint session of Congress Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Win McNamee/Pool
    Trump Says Working on Exempting Australia From Tariffs
    However, advocates of governmental planning have long dismissed the notion of supply-side policies as "trickle-down economics." This despite a greater freedom of private incentive which could potentially make Australians less dependent on governmental or corporate handouts, unlike the case with state planning and the credit-driven demand-side of Neo-Keynesianism.

    The Australian cabinet is currently watching closely the development in US-China trade, hoping for a mutually-beneficial solution, allowing the nation down to continue into its third decade of non-interrupted growth.

    Related:

    China to Defend Trade Interests in Tariff Row with US
    How Much Could Trump's Multibillion Tariffs Really Cost China?
    Stocks Tumble After Trump Slaps Tariffs on $60B in Chinese Imports
    Tags:
    trade, United States, China, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse