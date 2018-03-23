German Businesses Call for Investigating Skripal Case Before Making Conclusions

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German business sector urges to investigate the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the United Kingdom before making any conclusions, chairman of the Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, Wolfgang Buechele, told Sputnik on Friday.

"As for the case in England, it is, first of all, a terrible crime. It is important for us that this crime be investigated, and after it is clear what exactly happened, a proportionate response may be given," Buechele said.

Earlier this week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel did not rule out the possibility of retaliation from the European Union against Russia if the investigation of the attack on Skripal confirmed Moscow's involvement.

Skripal and his daughter have been in hospital in a critical condition since March 4 and are being treated for exposure to what the UK experts believe to be the A234 nerve agent. The UK side claimed that this substance was related to the Novichok class nerve agents developed in the Soviet Union.

READ MORE: UK Diplomats Leaving Embassy in Russia Amid Skripal Case

Following the incident, UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of orchestrating the attack on the former intelligence officer and expelled 23 Russian diplomats as a punitive measure.

Russia has strongly rejected the accusations and offered assistance in the investigation. However, Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal was denied. Moscow has also expelled UK diplomats and ordered the British Council to stop its activities in Russia in response to the UK expulsion of Russian diplomats.