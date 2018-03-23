German Businesses Call for Investigating Skripal Case Before Making Conclusions

"As for the case in England, it is, first of all, a terrible crime. It is important for us that this crime be investigated, and after it is clear what exactly happened, a proportionate response may be given," Buechele said.
Earlier this week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel did not rule out the possibility of retaliation from the European Union against Russia if the investigation of the attack on Skripal confirmed Moscow's involvement.
Skripal and his daughter have been in hospital in a critical condition since March 4 and are being treated for exposure to what the UK experts believe to be the A234 nerve agent. The UK side claimed that this substance was related to the Novichok class nerve agents developed in the Soviet Union.
Russia has strongly rejected the accusations and offered assistance in the investigation. However, Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal was denied. Moscow has also expelled UK diplomats and ordered the British Council to stop its activities in Russia in response to the UK expulsion of Russian diplomats.
