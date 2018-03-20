Register
15:10 GMT +320 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian and Indian national flags

    Russia Encourages Indian Innovation-Driven Startups to Boost Bilateral Trade

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A special group has been constituted within the Russia-India inter-governmental group to identify barriers to trade and investment between the two countries.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — In a bid to boost bilateral trade to $30 billion by 2025, Russia has asked Indian start-up companies to play the role of catalysts to bring large Indian companies and Russian investors closer. The two governments have agreed to give high priority to the removal of obstacles to trade in order to improve upon the 21.5 percent growth in two-way trade recorded last year, according to Russia's Deputy Minister for Economic Development Alexey Gruzdev.

    READ MORE: Russia Plus': India Sets Up Dedicated Cell to Assist Russian Investors

    Gruzdev is of the opinion that innovation-driven small sector enterprises play a critical role in bridging the existing gap between Indian and Russian firms.

    "Innovative business strategies along with the removal of certain trade barriers will able to raise bilateral trade to $30 billion by 2025 from the current level of $7.5 billion," Alexey Gruzdev said while interacting with Indian industry representatives in New Delhi.

    The Russian and Indian economies enjoy complementary [features] in several areas, including the agriculture, machine building, and energy sectors.

    "These are the areas that we will concentrate on this year to give an incentive to bilateral trade and investment," Alexey Gruzdev added. 

    Gazprom office building
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Russia Agrees to Lower LNG Prices for 20-Year Contract With India
    The Indian external affairs ministry has pointed out connectivity, the engagement between Russian regions and Indian states, collaboration in the energy sector, high-tech cooperation and cooperation in defense and security as focus areas for future collaboration. 

    "It is important to judge the strength of India-Russia business ties by the success stories of collaboration in sectors such as oil and gas. India-Russia B2B relations are poised to grow and deepen as the Indian government was committed to providing the required hand-holding to Russian companies through ‘Invest India', a joint venture between the central and state governments and industry body FICCI," G. V. Srinivas, Joint Secretary of India's Ministry of External Affairs, said.

    Meanwhile, V. Makarov, President of RUSSOFT — an association of software companies from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus — has presented before the Indian government various information communication technology proposals from Russian companies in sectors such as software, the deployment of data communication networks, the creation of an automated multi-lingual translation system and a multi-modal biometric personal identification and authentication system for joint projects with India.

    Related:

    Russia, India Approve Mechanism for Trade Barrier Elimination
    No Set Date for Introduction of Russia-India Trade in National Currencies
    Russia Agrees to Increase Trade Turnover, Cooperation With India
    Russia, India Intend to Introduce Trade in National Currencies
    Tags:
    new technology, success, Russia-India relations, innovation, trade, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Day of the Submariner in Pictures
    Day of the Russian Submariner in Pictures
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse