Australian Prime Minister Praises US Decision to Exempt Canberra From Tariffs

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull thanked US President Donald Trump on Friday for exempting Canberra from tariffs in the steel and aluminum industry.

"Great discussion today on security and trade. Australia/US trade is fair & reciprocal & each of our nations has no closer ally. Thank you for confirming new tariffs won’t have to be imposed on Australian steel & aluminum — good for jobs in Australia and in US!," Turnbull said on Twitter.

​Earlier in the day, Trump said that in a phone call with Turnbull he discussed fair trade and developing a security agreement with Australia to avoid imposing tariffs on Canberra.

On Thursday, Trump signed an order that imposes 25 percent tariffs on steel imports and 10 percent duties on aluminum exports. The action will go into effect in 15 days and has already raised concerns among US allies.