Ecuador Plans to Begin Construction of Aluminium Plant on Santiago River in 2024

“At the end of March, we intend to invite various companies, including Russia’s Rusal, to Ecuador to discuss this project, the construction of which requires investments worth of $1.9 billion. We will launch this project by June 2024,” Campana told reporters on Sunday.
Rusal, Russia’s aluminium giant, is a leading global aluminium producer, which employs over 61,000 people in 20 countries across five continents, in 2017, Rusal accounted for roughly 5.8 percent of global aluminium production. The company recently announced a 3.6-percent rise in last year’s earnings after ending the year with $1,222 billion in net profit.
