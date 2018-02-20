Greece Unlikely to Get New Tranche Before March - European Stability Mechanism

"I don't anticipate that the ESM will be able to disburse the first subtranche before the second half of March," Regling said at a press conference.
In January, the finance ministers of the eurozone countries agreed on a new 6.7-billion euros tranche of financial aid for Greece.
Previous year, the European Stability Mechanism agreed to disburse 7.7 billion euros to help Greece meet its July obligations.
Regling said earlier that after disbursing the tranche, ESM would have over a half of the Greek public deb, making the European Stability Mechanism with European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) the largest creditor of Greece.
All comments
Show new comments (0)