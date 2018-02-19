Register
20:35 GMT +319 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Gibson Brands at CES 2017 in Las Vegas is proudly showcasing new and innovative audio products from Philips, Philips Fidelio, Onkyo and musical instruments from Gibson USA, Gibson Custom, Gibson Memphis, Gibson Acoustic, Epiphone and more. (File)

    Gibson Brands Lays Out Solutions to Looming Bankruptcy

    © AP Photo/ Jeff Bottari
    Business
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The world's most-recognizable guitar manufacturer is reassuring investors of its ability to meet its obligations as the company is weighing three possible options to tackle mounting debt woes.

    Kristian Rouz - Renowned guitar-maker and global manufacturer of musical instruments Gibson Brands, Inc. is facing imminent bankruptcy due to high leverage and plunging revenues amidst declining sales. This comes as a lower mainstream popularity of guitar-based music, coupled with tough global competition have badly shaken Gibson's consumer appeal.

    However, Gibson CEO Henry Juszkiewicz has rebuked claims of the company's imminent bankruptcy.

    "We have been monetizing assets like stock holdings, real property and business segments that could not achieve the level of success we expected," Juszkiewicz said in a news release. "We can reduce debt and generate funds to contribute to business segments that are thriving. It is important to our business to get back to the financial success we had to achieve the best financial terms in the refinancing of our company."

    READ MORE: While My Les Paul Gently Weeps: Iconic Gibson Guitars Going Bankrupt

    Gibson Brands reportedly has some $375 million worth of its senior secured bonds maturing in the near future, and an additional $145 million in credit facilities issued back in 2013 becoming due unless refinanced by July 23.

    Amidst such an unfavorable situation, Gibson's chief financial officer Bill Lawrence has reportedly left his post after only several months on the job, a reflection of the financial hardship at the world's flagship guitar-maker.

    Gibson Brands generates roughly $1 billion in yearly revenue, however, experts say the company might struggle to address its debt issues. In an attempt to resolve the matter, Gibson has partnered with investment bank Jefferies, but some point out that Juszkiewicz might have to leave before any settlement agreement can be reached.

    Gibson was founded back in 1902 in Kalamazoo, Mich., and initially specialized in producing smaller stringed instruments, such as mandolins. Its first guitars - which were archtop acoustics, Gibson's own unique invention - made a big breakthrough in the consumer market in the late 1910s, and by the 1930s Gibson was supplying countless jazz bands with both flattop and archtop guitars.

    The company is known for introducing the first functional electric guitar in the mid-1930s, equipped with a "soapbar" magnetic pickup, named after the acclaimed jazz guitarist Charlie Christian. Gibson launched its most recognizable guitar model - named after another innovative guitarist, Les Paul - in 1952.

    The company moved its operations to Nashville, Tenn., in the 1980s, at the height of mainstream acceptance of guitar-based rock music.

    At this point, things aren't going quite as well as they were in Gibson's glory days. Experts say the complicated situation is exacerbated by insufficient revenue and high factory input costs, including the costs of American labor.

    Last year, Moody's downgraded Gibson's debt rating due to the company's high exposure to leverage risks, and only mediocre market performance. Moody's experts say Gibson's CEO has now three possible options.

    First, Juszkiewicz and his executives could negotiate a debt swap for a new issue of securities. This would move due deadlines into the future, giving the company a chance to improve its sales performance in the meantime.

    Second, Juszkiewicz could exchange some of his shares in the company for debt repayment.

    A third option would be a bankruptcy court, which would put the company's future into jeopardy. In this scenario, Gibson would likely be acquired by another major guitar brand, with some of its operations closed, and some moved to Asia to cut operational costs. Currently, Gibson guitars are made in the United States - which is also part of the company's market strategy.

    However, experts have some optimism.

    Recently, Gibson sold Baldwin Piano in order to raise cash and expects to raise additional revenue from its electronics units. The company has reassured all its obligations will be met.

    This as Gibson has struggled over the past decade due to the high street price of its instruments, coupled with stagnant wages and subdued consumer sentiment during that period. Meanwhile, the guitar market has been flooded by more affordable instruments from other manufacturers - mainly, from China.

    Other North American manufacturers - such as PRS Guitars - offered their modernized variations of the classic Gibson designs coupled with modern features. Overall, oversupply on the international and domestic markets has greatly contributed to Gibson's financial turmoil.

    Additionally, experts point out Gibson's brand name and tradition - harkening back to such names as Keith Richards, John Lennon, Jimmy Page, Joe Perry, and Slash - could help the company stay afloat.

    However, the uncertain future of the role of the guitar in popular music is putting pressure on Gibson in the long-term. The company might have to downsize and start making more affordable instruments in order to maintain or boost its appeal amongst a new generation of guitar players. 

    Related:

    WADA Suspends Accreditation of Romanian Anti-Doping Laboratory
    WADA Informant’s Allegations Against Putin, Russia Groundless – Kremlin
    Traitor's Fate: Fearful WADA Informant Rodchenkov’s Emerges on TV in Disguise
    Russia May Initiate Reforms of WADA, IOC After 2018 Games – Lower House
    Tags:
    guitar, bankruptcy, Gibson Brands
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Creating Mars on Earth: How Israeli Scientists Prepare For Mission to the Red Planet
    Creating Mars on Earth: Israeli Scientists Prepare For Mission to the Red Planet
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok