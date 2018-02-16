Hackers Accessed $6Mln in Russian Bank in 2017 Via SWIFT System - Central Bank

MAGNITOGORSK (Sputnik) - Hackers accessed about 340 million rubles ($6 million) at a Russian bank through the SWIFT system, the country’s Central Bank said Friday.

"Bank of Russia has been informed about one successful attack on the workstation of a SWIFT system operator. The illegal operations that resulted from this attack amounted to 339.5 million rubles," the bank’s Financial Sector Computer Emergency Response Team (FinCERT) said in its report on illegal transactions in 2017.

The report was presented at the 10th Ural Forum on information security in finance sector.

In December, Valeriy Ovsyannikov, the chairman of the board of Globex bank, confirmed that his bank had been attacked and noted that the clients’ funds had not been compromised.

According to Globex, hackers were able to steal only about $1 million, while the rest was blocked and returned to the bank.