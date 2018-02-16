Hackers Accessed $6Mln in Russian Bank in 2017 Via SWIFT System - Central Bank

"Bank of Russia has been informed about one successful attack on the workstation of a SWIFT system operator. The illegal operations that resulted from this attack amounted to 339.5 million rubles," the bank’s Financial Sector Computer Emergency Response Team (FinCERT) said in its report on illegal transactions in 2017.
READ MORE: Russian Banking Sector Needs More Private Banks — Sberbank CEO
The report was presented at the 10th Ural Forum on information security in finance sector.
According to Globex, hackers were able to steal only about $1 million, while the rest was blocked and returned to the bank.
All comments
Show new comments (0)