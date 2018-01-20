Mercedes-Benz Company to Launch Car Manufacturing in Iran – Reports

The German car giant will launch manufacturing in Iran this year as part of cooperation with Khodro company. Mercedes-Benz is going to produce 2,500 vehicles till the end of 2018.
The Iranian pledge to ensure the peaceful character of its nuclear program urged the international community to lift sanctions against the Islamic republic.
The Iran Khodro company has already been producing Renault and Peugeot cars. In November, the French manufacturer Citroen along with the Iranian SAIPA company presented the Citroen C3 car, which is the first auto jointly developed by European and Iranian companies.
