11:13 GMT +317 January 2018
    A computer screen displays a site featuring cryptocurrency token sales and ICO (Initial Coin Offering) lists in Berlin on November 26, 2017

    US Treasury Warns About Sanction Risks of Owning New Venezuelan Cryptocurrency

    Business
    As the launch of new ‘petro’ cryptocurrency draws near, a US government agency declared that this newcomer to the digital financial market may represent a violation of sanctions imposed against Venezuela, its issuer.

    The US Treasury Department warned American investors that dealing in the new Venezuelan cryptocurrency may be considered a violation of sanctions imposed against Caracas by Washington.

    "Available information indicates that, once issued, the Petro digital currency would appear to be an extension of credit to the Venezuelan government," the government agency spokesman explained, adding that the new cryptocurrency "could therefore expose US persons to legal risk."

    Russia's crypto-businessman Dmitry Marinichev's virtual currencies mining farm operates in a former Soviet-era car factory warehouse in Moscow, July 26, 2017
    Earlier Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced that his country will soon issue a new cryptocurrency called the ‘petro’, with each of the 100 million coins being backed by a barrel of crude oil produced in Venezuela.

    He also invited other members of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples Trade Treaty to join in on this project.

    According to Bloomberg, the new digital currency will be accepted by Venezuelan government as a form of payment for fees and taxes, and will also be employed by Caracas for international transactions.

    About 38 million petros are also expected to be sold during a presale to institutional investors which is scheduled to begin on February 15 and is expected to net up to $1.3 billion.

