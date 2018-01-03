Register
14:14 GMT +303 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    United Kingdom

    'Plurilateral Relationships': UK Could Ditch EU, Join Pacific Trade Group

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    110

    With prospects of future trade with the EU still hanging in the balance, Britain is looking for partners further afield in a bid to boost exports after Brexit, UK media has reported.

    Britain could possibly ditch the EU and join a Pacific trade group as European leaders are set to dig in their heels over the terms of Brexit trade negotiations, UK media has reported.

    The move, meant to bolster exports after Brexit, could make Britain the first member of the flagship   trade group to not border the Pacific Ocean or the South China Sea.

    Union Flags and European Union flags fly near the Elizabeth Tower, housing the Big Ben bell, during the anti-Brexit 'People's March for Europe', in Parliament Square in central London, Britain September 9, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Tolga Akmen/File Photo
    UK Presents EU With Non-Binding Post-Brexit Trade Deal
    It could also breathe new vigor into the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) initiated by former US President Barack Obama, which was hard hit by Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the agreement last year.

    In November, the 11 remaining TPP member states, including Australia, Mexico, Singapore Japan and Canada, agreed upon a follow-up deal, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which is expected to be signed early this year.

    UK trade minister Greg Hands believe that the country could join the CPTPP even though the other countries negotiating the deal are thousands of miles away, The Sun wrote.

    “With these kinds of plurilateral relationships, there doesn’t have to be any geographical restriction," he said.

    Although EU leaders have agreed to hold direct trade talks with Britain  during the Brexit transition period, experts expect some squabbling along the way as each EU country wants different things from the trade talks which are scheduled to kick off in March.

    Signed on November 11, 2017, in Da Nang, Vietnam, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is a free trade agreement involving 11 countries in the Pacific region, including New Zealand, Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

    READ MORE: Free Trade Negotiators to Adopt New TPP Version Within 90 Days

    Related:

    Models for Post-Brexit UK-EU Trade Agreement and Their Pitfalls
    TPP: Eleven Member-States Agree on Rebranded Pact Without US
    Free Trade Negotiators to Adopt New TPP Version Within 90 Days
    Tags:
    "plurilateral relationships", agreement, exports, talks, Pacific trade group, CPTPP, TPP, EU, Donald Trump, Greg Hands, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Happy New Year!
    Happy New Year!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok