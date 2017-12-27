US Prosecutors Seek Records of $285 Bank Loan to Trump Son-In-Law – Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Federal prosecutors in New York City have requested records from Deutsche Bank related to a $285 million loan made one month before the 2016 presidential election to a real estate company controlled by Jared Kushner’s family, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

"The loan was secured while Kushner was both the head of the company and playing a leading role in running the presidential campaign of his father-in-law, Donald Trump," according to the newspaper.

The request does not appear related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s role in the election, the Washington Post reported.

"We do not understand why anyone would look at this fairly routine transaction other than as a reaction to what appears to be politically motivated media coverage," Kushner real estate company spokeswoman Christine Taylor said as quoted by the Post. Nonetheless, we have cooperated with inquiries."

Deutsche Bank is one of the biggest lenders to both the Kushner companies and the Trump Organization, which had about $364 million in debt to the bank as of last year, according to the report.

READ MORE: AIIB Approves $250Mln Loan for China to Reduce Country's Coal Use

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have been probing Deutsche Bank, issuing a news release in September about charges brought against the financial institution in an unrelated case, the report noted.

Kushner has yet to comment on the media report.