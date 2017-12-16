Register
16:59 GMT +316 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    UK’s Exchequer to Seek Special Trade Relationship With EU

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    As Brexit negotiations progress into their second stage, the British Chancellor of the Exchequer says the Albion will seek a tailored trade deal with the EU. A comprehensive trade agreement is poised to detail every major aspect of the bilateral economic relationship in order to benefit the UK the most.

    Kristian Rouz – Chancellor Philip Hammond said the UK is likely to negotiate a special trade relationship as the Brexit talks continue. The EU seeks a £40-billion divorce bill from the UK – a demand the majority of the British public, both in the ‘Leave’ and ‘Remain’ camp, reject. 

    “The real negotiations on the second phase will start in March next year. I cannot say when these negotiations will be concluded,” Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, said.

    A mutually-beneficial trade relationship extended beyond the separation deadline in 2019 could be worth the multi-billion divorce payoff, British officials say. Nonetheless, hard-line Brexiteers in the Tory and Unionist Cabinet, as well as in staunchly Eurosceptic political groups such as UKIP and Britain First, are somewhat opposed to that type of a deal.

    An anti-Brexit protester wears EU flag inspired socks outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Simon Dawson
    Brexit Scenario: German Chancellor Merkel Warns of 'the Most Difficult Phase'
    "I'm not surprised you're (EU) all very pleased with Theresa the appeaser — who has given in on virtually everything," former UKIP head Nigel Farage said. "She has danced to your tune all the way through this. You must be very, very happy indeed."

    So far, they remain in the minority, with over 45 percent of the British public voicing their support for Prime Minister Theresa May Cabinet’s handling of the divorce procedure. 

    Chancellor Hammond also said Britain’s trade deal with the EU would be different that the pact Canada has recently secured with the continental bloc. He made his remarks during his visit to China.

    British Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union (Brexit Minister) David Davis
    © AFP 2017/ JOHN THYS
    What Else is UK Brexit Department Hiding From Brits After FOI Requests Ignored?
    The EU’s deal with Canada eliminated 98 percent of all customs duties on goods, while the lion’s share of UK’s trade with the EU consists of its trade in services.

    For their part, the EU leaders praised PM May for her effort to prevent a ‘hard Brexit’, which would mean the UK leaving the Union without a trade deal or a 'divorce settlement', thus severing bilateral economic ties with its 27  former partners altogether. 

    READ MORE: Brexit Breakthrough? Brussels Poised to Greenlight Second Stage of Talks

    The EU now appears to be more willing to compromise, as the UK’s official data suggest its foreign trade with non-EU countries has significantly increased, particularly on the exports side. 

    "I think Brexit at some point in the future may need to be refought all over again," UKIP’s Farage added.

    The UK is currently seeking a closer trade relationship with China. The latter is facing the prospect of narrowing exports to the US in the wake of President Trump’s economic reforms. The rapprochement between China and the UK is seen as mutually beneficial, as a ‘hard Brexit’ scenario for Britain is still not off the table completely. 

    During his visit to Beijing, Chancellor Hammond secured a deeper cooperation on bilateral trade in goods and services. 

    European Council President Donald Tusk, right, poses for photographers with British Prime Minister Theresa May prior to a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, June 22, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Francois Lenoir
    EU Leaders Approve Second Phase of Brexit Talks - Tusk
    The British Cabinet said in a statement Saturday the UK and China would establish a joint expert group to coordinate monetary and fiscal policies. Both sides voiced their opposition to trade protectionism, and reiterated their commitment to the World Trade Organization's (WTO) rules. 

    Additionally, the UK and China are now closer to opening a London-Shanghai stock connect scheme, facilitating China’s offshore currency trade, and boosting bilateral investment. 

    This significantly emboldens the UK ahead of the second round of Brexit talks. This as Britain’s dependence on trade with the continent has been fading gradually ever since the Brexit referendum on June 23, 2016.

    However, some warn the UK’s rising exposure to trade with China could hamper the renaissance in British manufacturing, sparked by Brexit. 

    Related:

    UK Brexit Minister Says London Might Not Get a Deal With EU (VIDEO)
    EU Commissioner for Budget Piles Pressure on UK Amid Deadlocked Brexit Talks
    Former UK Trade Chief Claims Britain 'Poorer' Without EU Single Market
    Tags:
    bill, Brexit, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 9-15)
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok