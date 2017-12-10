Register
20:02 GMT +310 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Libyan oil field

    Libya Discusses Boosting Oil Output Amid OPEC Cuts

    © AFP 2017/ Abdullah Doma
    Business
    Get short URL
    110

    Libya is seeking ways to boost its oil output in defiance of a recently reached agreement with OPEC and Russia to cut production, citing its fiscal and monetary struggle.

    Kristian Rouz – Despite Libya agreeing to join the OPEC-Russia oil output deal, the country’s officials, crude producers and bankers are discussing ways to increase output in order to fix Libya’s public finances. This comes as global oil prices have stabilized above $60 a barrel, rendering oil production more profitable.

    The head of Libya’s UN-recognized government held a meeting with leaders of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), as well the governor of the nation’s central bank Saturday, discussing the allocation of additional funds to increase oil output.

    Libya has been mired in political instability and suffered the consequences of fragile public finances for years entailing the overthrow of Gaddafi. However, as international oil prices increased, warring factions within the country – including Islamic extremists associated with Daesh – have sought ways to ship more oil overseas in order to boost their political influence.

    The central government, backed by the UN, is now weighing an increase in state-controlled oil output for the same reason, as increased budget revenues could enhance political stability in the country. However, the NOC has been significantly underfunded in the past two years, and this lack of investment in the oil industry has limited government-controlled oil production.

    Besides, Libya joined the OPEC oil cuts recently, not least due to the understanding that the nation’s output capacity is restrained anyway due to these systemic factors. Current discussions are therefore controversial at least, as they contradict the spirit of the OPEC-Russian accords aimed at supporting oil prices, and Libya appears to be seeking to capitalize on the results of the agreement.

    READ MORE: OPEC Likely to Exceed Oil Cut Deal Commitments in 2018

    Libya agreed its oil production would not exceed 1 mln bpd, and Libya said it would bring its output in line with the target next year. However, increased governmental investment in the oil industry could allow the nation to produce more oil in the near future.

    “The OPEC quota doesn’t matter. Moving beyond 1 million barrels a day in 2018 is going to be very difficult anyway,” Riccardo Fabiani of Eurasia Group commented on the Libya-OPEC agreement.

    Now, central bank governor Sadiq al-Kabir Sadiq, and Fayez Seraj, who leads the Government of National Accord (GNA), are in pursuit of monetary and fiscal reform, aimed at improving Libya’s economy.

    “The meeting dealt with the necessary financial arrangements to provide funding to the National Oil Corporation so as to be able to raise production and carry out its tasks and responsibilities in … production, exploration, refining and transport of crude oil and petroleum products,” the GNA said in a statement.

    Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak
    © Sputnik/ Grigory Sysoev
    Nigeria, Libya Should Join OPEC Oil Production Cut Deal As States' Output Stabilizes - Novak
    The government also said that raising its oil output could help narrow the fiscal deficit and overcome the liquidity crisis. The government also expects a higher oil output to support the national currency and ensure a faster pace of economic growth.

    Almost all of Libya’s budget revenue comes from oil exports, meaning there is no way the government could realistically boost its budget revenues. The nation’s economy is in dismay following decades of structural inefficiency and mismanagement, whilst the recent outbreak of tribal warfare has made the situation even worse.

    Libya is running a huge deficit, and the NOC says that despite its contribution to the state budget, the government has underfunded it.

    “It would be an achievement in itself if Libya was able to maintain current rates of production,” Martijn Murphy of Wood Mackenzie said. “There’s still no central unity government, and so the potential for violence to flare is acute, and the threat of militias and tribes shutting down oil pipelines, valves or ports is ongoing.”

    Meanwhile, Libyan citizens are facing low living standards, undermined by massive inflation running over 30 percent, and the nation’s monetary system has two parallel FX rates for the dinar, thus hampering the availability of basic consumer goods.

    Tripoli is also caught in the crossfire of a standoff with competing quasi-political factions in eastern Libya, who also export oil. Meanwhile, the heavy presence of radical Islamists in the country, and their solid political positioning, remains a threat to national security, political stability and the economy itself.

    In recent weeks, Russia pressed OPEC to coerce Nigeria and Libya – the two largest oil producers in Africa – to cut their oil output. There is still, however, no official document confirming their commitment to the cuts, as the economies of Libya and Nigeria are less prosperous than that of Saudi Arabia and less diversified than that of Russia.

    Related:

    Economist: US Shale Industry Takes Side of Russia, OPEC
    US Oil Output, Export Likely to Grow After OPEC Deal Extension
    OPEC Likely to Exceed Oil Cut Deal Commitments in 2018
    Tags:
    Oil, OPEC, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cluster Bombs: Things to Know About the Weapon, Which Pentagon Refuses to Give Up
    Cluster Bombs: The Weapon, Which the Pentagon Refuses to Give Up
    Grin and Bear It
    Grin and Bear It
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok