Another Day, Another Record: Bitcoin Surges Past $12,000

The world's #1 cryptocurrency continues to smash records, having risen more than 11-fold over the course of 2017.

The cryptocurrency Bitcoin has broken a new record, reaching $12,032 during trading on Tuesday, according to industry website Coinmarketcap.

The total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market stood at more than $330 billion as of November 29, and continues to grow at an unprecedented pace. Financial analysts explain the trend by the expectations of people connected with the launch of its futures.

Recently, the Winklevoss twins, Cameron and Tyler, known for accusing Mark Zuckerberg of stealing the concept of Facebook, have been identified as the first Bitcoin billionaires.

Meanwhile, London is kicking off a campaign to reign in the cryptocurrency in order to prevent money-laundering and tax evasion.

The news about Bitcoin has continued to keep the Twitterverse abuzz:

Your $1,000 investment in #Bitcoin in 2011 is now worth $4.59 million. pic.twitter.com/tlEApSgLEZ — I am a DataScientist (@ImDataScientist) 5 декабря 2017 г.

I would literally start mining bitcoin if I could solely because the EKWB store accepts bitcoin as payment 😱😱😱 — AshleyC (@Ash_Tronomic) 5 декабря 2017 г.