Register
16:52 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Iranian oil technician checks the oil separator facilities in Azadegan oil field, near Ahvaz, Iran (File)

    Iran, Russian Companies Eye Over 10 Oil, Gas Fields for Cooperation - NIOC

    © AP Photo/ Vahid Salemi
    Business
    Get short URL
    152

    Sputnik has spoken to a representative of the National Iranian Oil Company's concerning the prospects of the cooperation with Russian businesses. According to Seyyed Saleh Hendi, Russian companies can allocate more shares of Iran oil and gas market via establishing strategic alliances with European, Chinese and South Eastern Asian companies.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Head of the National Iranian Oil Company's (NIOC) Exploration Directorate Seyyed Saleh Hendi has told Sputnik that Iran and Russian companies are discussing their participation in the exploration of oil and gas fields in the Islamic republic and in the shelf area.

    "NIOC has already signed enough MOUs [memorandums of understanding] with Russian companies and now we are waiting for signing contracts and starting the execution of projects. According to the report I have received, NIOC has signed MOUs with Lukoil, Rosneft, Zarubezhneft, Tatneft, Gazprom and Gazpromneft and we are negotiating for more than 10 oil and gas fields development contracts."

    The NIOC representative pointed out that cooperation on both offshore and onshore fields was under consideration. He also presented a list of oil fields that are the subject of talks between Iran and the Russian companies: Mansouri, Ab-Teymour, Kish, Yaran, Maroon, Southpars oil layer, Kupal, Aban, Esfandiar, West Paydar, Dehloran, North Pars, Azar, Changuleh and Cheshme khosh.

    "Meanwhile, Russian companies can allocate more shares of Iran oil and gas market via establishing strategic alliances with European, Chinese and South Eastern Asian companies," Hendi added.

    In particular, the NIOC head has commented on the cooperation with the Russian oil giant LUKoil.

    "Since Iran has decided to use Russian companies’ capabilities, NIOC is… negotiating with other companies, and in the event [these foreign companies and Iran] win the contract they will create a partnership with LUKoil," Hendi said.

    He pointed that the technical negotiations with LUKoil on the Mansouri and Ab-Teymour oil fields had already been finalized.

    President of Russia Vladimir Putin, right, and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Russia Sees Potential for Expanding Oil, Gas Cooperation With Iran - Putin
    "Technical negotiations have been finalized and LUKOIL received NIOC comments and the final version of the proposal for the field development plan will be delivered. After this, the legal and fiscal negotiations will begin. Based on the assigned schedule, these negotiations have to be finalized within 45 days which will be tight and difficult, and that is due to the urgency that NIOC has for signing this contract."

    In Seyyed Saleh Hendi's opinion, the National Iranian Oil Company considers the solutions proposed by Russian oil companies to develop deposits on Iran to be insufficiently effective and asked to improve them.

    "We have not had a serious executive project with Russian companies in upstream sector so far, but about recent received proposals and negotiations, unfortunately, it should be noted that the key indexes of proposals submitted by Russian companies are too conservative, less economic, and too expensive," Hendi said.

    "Iran's petroleum minister informed the Russian energy minister and Russian companies about these issues and a comparative report was also presented which made Russian authorities and companies convinced that they should make some improvements to their proposals."

    Iran has been re-entering the global oil market since January 2016, when the European Union, the United Nations, and the United States lifted their sanctions against the Islamic republic after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verified Tehran’s compliance with the nuclear agreement reached in July 2015. However, Iran is a part of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel producers' oil output cut deal reached in 2016, which is tightening the growth of Iranian oil production.

    According to President Vladimir Putin, Russia sees potential for expanding oil and gas cooperation with Iran.

    READ MORE: Russia Sees Potential for Expanding Oil, Gas Cooperation With Iran — Putin

    Related:

    Russia, Iran May Launch Oil-for-Goods Program in 2017 - Energy Minister
    Russia Sees Potential for Expanding Oil, Gas Cooperation With Iran - Putin
    Iran Ready to Discuss With Russia March 13 Oil Supplies in Exchange for Goods
    Tags:
    Oil, National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), LUKoil, Russia, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok