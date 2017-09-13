Register
    Tehran Fully Complies With Iran Nuclear Deal - Lavrov

    © AP Photo/ Ronald Zak
    Russia
    The Russian foreign minister has reiterated that Iran fully complies with the nuclear deal despite Washington's claims of Tehran's alleged violations of the agreement.

    SOCHI (Sputnik) — Mocow notes that Tehran fully complies with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JFAP) on its nuclear program, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday after talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

    "We discussed the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program. The Russian side noted Iran's full compliance with all its obligations, similar to the opinion of IAEA Director General [Yukiya Amano], who has repeatedly drawn such a conclusion," Lavrov told journalists in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

    Lavrov's statement comes following the adoption of a US law imposing new non-nuclear sanctions against 18 individuals and entities in Iran over the country's missile program and alleged human rights violations. Tehran vowed to impose retaliatory measures against US individuals and entities. Later, President Donald Trump questioned Iran's compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) regarding its nuclear deal.

    World cities. Tehran
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Iran Expects to Get Over $26Bln in Loans From Foreign States as 'Outstanding Result' of Nuclear Deal
    However, both Moscow and Tehran said that Iran abides by the nuclear agreement. Accoding the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, Moscow is trying to convince the US to fulfill its duties as part of the deal after new sanctions had been imposed.

    In its turn, Iran's deputy foreign minister said that the United States is seeking to exit from the JCPOA on Iran's nuclear program while putting the blame for the deal's failure on Tehran.

    On July 14, 2015, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany, collectively referred to as the P5+1 group, signed the JCPOA with Iran on the latter's nuclear program. The deal stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for Tehran's assurances that its nuclear program would remain in a peaceful nature.

    Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Sergei Lavrov, Iran, Russia, United States
