Register
12:45 GMT +312 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Prior to the grand opening ceremony of the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the German town of Lubmin.

    Pole Position: Why US 'Will Never Be Able' to Replace Russia in EU Gas Market

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 105 0 0

    In the long-run, Russia will continue to remain one of the most important natural gas suppliers for Europe, according to Francis Perrin, research director at the Paris-based Institute for International and Strategic Relations (IRIS).

    In an interview with Sputnik France, Perrin said that there are several different reasons why Russia will definitely keep its share on the European energy market.

    "First, Russia is currently the main natural gas supplier to the European Union, accounting for up to 35 percent of supplies. Second, for decades, Russia has been supplying gas to Europe’s leading nations. Moreover, Russia holds enormous reserves of natural gas. Some estimates suggest that they are the largest in the world," the expert pointed out.

    Finally, he added, a pipeline network between Russia and Europe has been in operation for years, which enables Russia’s gas-producing giant Gazprom to easily meet additional European needs for gas supplies.

    This first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal Independence comes through the sea gate port of Klaipeda on October 27, 2014
    © AFP 2017/ PETRAS MALUKAS
    First Tanker With US-Produced LNG for Lithuania Leaves Behind 'Political' Wake
    Mohammed Hossein Adeli, Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), said recently that Europe will not be able to cut its reliance on Russian gas, even despite the supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States.

    "I don’t understand the skepticism of Brussels towards the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Europe will continue to need Russian gas in the future. The influence of the US on the European gas market is insignificant. Taking into account its limited export capacities, Washington will never be able to replace Russian gas in Europe," Adeli told the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

    General views of the INEOS plant in Grangemouth as the first shipment of shale gas from the United States arrived in Britain. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ Andy Buchanan
    No Guts? EU Could 'Stop Buying' Shale Gas From the US as Response to Sanctions
    Commenting on the remark, Perrin pointed out that Adeli’s suggestion was quite reasonable. At the same time, the French expert said that the US will continue its expansion in the gas market and is likely to become one of the global leaders in LNG supplies alongside Qatar and Australia.

    Perrin expressed confidence that no matter what the European Union will decide on Nord Stream 2, Russia will continue to be the largest gas supplier for Europe in the long-run.

    "None of the leading European countries, be it Germany, France, Italy or the United Kingdom, doubts this fact," the expert added.

    The European energy market has recently become a battleground between Washington and Moscow, with the US trying to topple Russia as the main supplier of natural gas to the EU.

    In June the US began exporting  LNG to Eastern Europe with the first shipment arriving in Poland on June 8. Washington has long been saying it would help European allies decrease their dependence on Russian energy imports.

    A handout by Nord Stream 2 claims to show the first pipes for the Nord Stream 2 project at a plant of OMK, which is one of the three pipe suppliers selected by Nord Stream 2 AG, in Vyksa, Russia, in this undated photo provided to Reuters on March 23, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Nord Stream 2
    Gas War: Germany Takes on EU, US for Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Project
    The US is especially concerned over the Nord Stream 2 project and has been strictly opposing its implementation. The latest package of anti-Russian sanctions is aimed, in particular, against the country's energy sector and, most notably, Nord Stream 2.

    Nord Stream 2 presumes the construction of two gas pipelines with a combined annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas and is  planned to be laid along a route from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to a hub in Germany. The pipeline is scheduled to become fully operational in 2019. Shell, Engie, OMV, Uniper and Wintershall are Gazprom's partners on the project.

    Another factor which the experts stress is cost. US-produced LNG is no match for Russian natural gas in the European market since Russian gas is cheaper. What is also very important is that pipeline deliveries are much more stable and convenient in comparison with the delivery by sea tankers.

    Related:

    US LNG Supplies Change European Gas Market Rules - Lithuanian President
    No Competition: Why US LNG No Match for Russian Natural Gas in Europe
    Nord Stream 2 Foreign Partners Want to Stay in Project - Russian Deputy PM
    Denmark Hesitating About Nord Stream 2 Construction Over US Pressure
    Tags:
    Russian natural gas, gas pipeline, LNG, energy market, sanctions, Nord Stream 2, European Union, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Glam and Glitz: US Crown National Beauty Queen at Miss America 2018 Contest
    Glam and Glitz: US Crown National Beauty Queen at Miss America 2018 Contest
    Magic Pills
    Magic Pills
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok