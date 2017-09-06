Knock-Out? 'Fight Club' Producer Interrogated Over Bribing Israeli PM Netanyahu

Milchan had earlier given evidence in the case, but this was the first time he was being questioned as a possible suspect.
According to reports, Milchan is alleged to have given expensive presents to Netanyahu and his wife in order to influence Israel's PM and promote his Israeli and international business interests.
Earlier, it came out that Milchan was an arms dealer and served as an Israeli intelligence officer in the late 1970s. He was also reportedly involved in secret deals to promote Israel's nuclear activities.
All comments
Show new comments (0)