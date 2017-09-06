Register
    Producer Arnon Milchan accepts the Legacy of Citizens Lifetime Achievement award at the 'From Vision to Reality' event celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the state of Israel in Los Angeles. (File)

    Knock-Out? 'Fight Club' Producer Interrogated Over Bribing Israeli PM Netanyahu

    © AP Photo/ Matt Sayles
    Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan, known for his award-winning movies, such as Fight Club, Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Noah, has been questioned over allegedly bribing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

    August 23, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, foreground, left, during a meeting
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    What Benjamin Netanyahu Tried to Negotiate With President Putin in Sochi
    The interrogation is part of the ongoing Case 1000 corruption inquiry into several businessmen bribing Netanyahu and his family, according to Haaretz.

    Milchan had earlier given evidence in the case, but this was the first time he was being questioned as a possible suspect.

    According to reports, Milchan is alleged to have given expensive presents to Netanyahu and his wife in order to influence Israel's PM and promote his Israeli and international business interests.

    Earlier, it came out that Milchan was an arms dealer and served as an Israeli intelligence officer in the late 1970s. He was also reportedly involved in secret deals to promote Israel's nuclear activities.

    Tags:
    producer, Hollywood, bribery, politics, Arnon Milchan, Benjamin Netanyahu
