Chinese PM Affirms Support for Iran Deal to Israeli Counterpart Netanyahu

BEIJIN (Sputnik) — Netanyahu is currently leading a large business delegation to the Chinese capital aiming to promote economic ties and technological cooperation. The Israeli leader previously stated he would also like to discuss urgent global issues, including the Middle East.
"The sides also discussed the Iranian issue. China's position on the matter is very clear. We think that it is necessary to observe the comprehensive nuclear agreement reached with Iran, and that it is necessary to uphold the international non-proliferation regime," Deng told reporters after a meeting between prime ministers of China and Israel.
China also considers the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries to be a guarantee of peace and stability in the region, the diplomat added.
On July 14, 2015, Iran and the P5+1 group of countries, comprising Russia, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, France and Germany, signed the JCPOA to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program. Under this agreement, Iran stated that it would not further seek to develop or acquire nuclear weapons in exchange for the gradual lifting of international sanctions.
All comments
Show new comments (0)