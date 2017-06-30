Alaskan, South Korean Energy Companies Sign MOU to Cooperate on LNG

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Gazprom Interested in Establishing LNG Supplies to Brazil

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC) and state-run Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to cooperate on liquefied natural gas (LNG), AGDC said in a press release.

"The MOU establishes a framework for AGDC and KOGAS to cooperate in several areas of Alaska LNG, including project investment, development, operations, and other arrangements," the release said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, President Donald Trump said in a speech at the US Department of Energy that the company Sempra Energy is in negotiations to sell more natural gas to South Korea. Both energy corporations signed the memorandum in Washington, DC on Wednesday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is visiting the US capitol Thursday to Friday to meet with Trump to discuss mutual concerns.