Register
10:16 GMT +329 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Cesare Maria Ragaglini, Italian Ambassador to Russia

    Don't Let Sanctions 'Alibi' Spoil Investment in Russia, Italian Diplomat Urges

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 17 0 0

    Italian companies should be taking advantage of investment opportunities in Russia, and not use sanctions as an "alibi" not to invest, the Italian ambassador to Russia told a bilateral business forum in Stavropol Krai.

    Sanctions against Russia shouldn't be used as an "alibi" not to invest in the country, the Italian ambassador to Russia Cesare Maria Ragaglini said on Wednesday.

    "I won't discuss other countries' decision, but I can repeat what I have told Italian companies: that the regime of sanctions and counter-sanctions is not an alibi against investing in Russia," Ragaglini told the "Italy Meets the Caucasus" forum, currently taking place in Yessentuki, in Russia's Stavropol Krai.

    Flags of Russia, EU, France and coat of arms of Nice on the city's promenade
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    'No Winners': EU Reportedly Planning More Anti-Russian Sanctions After US Vote
    The EU, US and a handful of their allies first imposed sanctions against Russia in March 2014, following Crimea's decision to rejoin with Russia in the aftermath of Kiev's Euromaidan coup d'etat. Moscow, in turn, put in place a food embargo on a wide range of products originating in the countries which had targeted Russia with sanctions.

    Earlier this month, the Italian ambassador told Italian news website Il Sole 24 Ore about the "extraordinary opportunities" presented by the Russian market.

    "If I were an Italian entrepreneur, I would invest in Russia. Today, we see that Italian companies have invested heavily in agro-industry, mechanical engineering and the health and pharmaceutical industries," Ragaglini said.

    "Right now, the opportunities are extraordinary, in terms of the financial, political, administrative benefits there are. There is also the opportunity to invest in special economic zones, where there are even more incentives. This is an expanding market of 150 million people, so now is a particularly good time. Italian companies have the opportunity to do so and there is a lot of support from the Italian institutions."

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens as President Donald Trump speaks during their joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 17, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Why US, German Interests Clash Over Anti-Russia Sanctions This Time
    In 2005, the Russian government began to establish special economic zones across the country which offer administrative and tax benefits to investors. The zones are intended to stimulate the development of sectors of the economy such as manufacturing and high-tech industries, industries important for import substitution, transport, logistics and tourism.

    Stavropol Krai is one of seven federal subjects which form the federal district of the North Caucasus. This district is a special economic zone for tourism, where six all-season tourism and recreational complexes and one coastal cluster are in development.

    More than 50 Italian companies from the agricultural-industrial, medical and tourist industries traveled to Stavropol Krai for the four-day "Italy Meets the Caucasus" forum, which opened on Wednesday. At the opening plenary meeting, participants expressed eagerness to increase the trade turnover between Italy and Stavropol Krai, which totaled more than $35 million last year.

    Ragaglini added that "not one Italian company left the Russian market, even at the toughest times, and now we are continuing dialogue. We are maintaining contact at the highest level and we are ready to deepen our relationship with Stavropol Krai."

    At a meeting between Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentilioni and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi last month, the Russian President remarked that trade turnover between Russia and Italy has increased in recent months.

    "Unfortunately, we saw some decline in trade turnover, but as soon as you became Prime Minister, trade turnover began to increase and for the first two months of this year it was up 28 percent [annualized]," President Putin said, RIA Novosti reported.

    Related:

    Italy Threatens to Close Ports to Immigrant Boats
    BAE Systems Partners With Italian Firm to Upgrade Precision Munitions
    Italy Drops Off Assad Warships to Iraq Decades Behind Schedule
    Italy FM's Crimea Statement Shows Poor Knowledge of History - Lawmaker
    Tags:
    special economic zone, investments, Stavropol Region, Italy, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Hi, It’s Petya
    Hi, It's Petya, Now Give Me Your Money
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok