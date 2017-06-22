Rosneft to Present New Strategy by End of 2017

SOCHI (Sputnik) — The management of Russia's Rosneft oil company will present its new strategy drafted on President Vladimir Putin's orders by the end of 2017, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said Thursday.

"The 'Rosneft 2022' strategy, which we will develop and send for consideration to the Board of Directors in accordance with the order of the Russian president by the end of this year," Sechin said at an annual shareholders meeting.

Russia’s Rosneft is basing its 2017-2018 forecast on oil prices of $40 per barrel,according to Sechin.

"Overall we proceed from the [price] of $40. A bit more in 2017," Sechin said.