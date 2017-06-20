Register
17:08 GMT +320 June 2017
Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens as President Donald Trump speaks during their joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 17, 2017

    Merkel: Germany May Use Trade Protection to Prevent US Steel Import Restrictions

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 7610

    Berlin may resort to political instruments to protect German steelmakers from possible protectionist measures by Washington, according to German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

    BERLIN (Sputnik) — Germany may use political instruments to protect German steelmakers from possible protectionist measures by the United States, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday.

    "We know, of course, that we should follow the rules which exist, for example, in the issues regarding political instruments of trade protection that we don't want to use. But when I think about steel, it is important for us to make progress in the activities of the forum for discussing overproduction and fair competition in the steel industry, which was established within the framework of G20 last year. We will talk about it in Hamburg [at the G20 summit], but it is interrelated, it is not just trade; it [trade] should follow rules and be fair, and I want to promise this to German industry," Merkel said in her speech on at the Day of German Industry forum in Berlin.

    On April 20, US President Donald Trump signed a directive ordering an investigation into whether imports of foreign-made steel pose a threat to national security. The Trump administration explained that the lack of domestic steel production may hinder the defense industry which largely relies on imports.

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the start of the NATO summit at their new headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    'Mincing No Words': Truth Behind Trump's Fall Out With Germany
    On Monday, German Minister for Economics and Energy Brigitte Zypries sent a letter to US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross criticizing Washington's plans regarding foreign steel imports. Zypries stressed that measures such as duties or quotas, which might follow the probe, are protectionist and contradict trade and customs agreements. She warned that in case of adoption of such measures Germany may file a complaint to the World Trade Organization.

    In September 2016, leaders of the G20 member states pledged to launch a global forum in order to address steel overproduction and dumping which caused tensions between the European Union and China, both major producers of steel. China, which accounts for almost a half of steel production in the world, was accused of unfair competition by many steel producing companies and agreed to decrease excess steel production by 45 million tonnes in 2016.

    Related:

    German NGO Demands Arrest Warrant for Trump's CIA Deputy Over Torture Claims
    German FM Slams Donald Trump Over Middle East 'Arms Race' Policy
    Trump's White House 'Loosens Grip on Germany, But Berlin Doesn't Want Freedom'
    German Magazine Rolls Out a Cover Mocking Trump (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    steel, G20, Donald Trump, Angela Merkel, Germany, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    Mr. Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok