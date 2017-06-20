Russia's TVEL to Deliver Test Batch of Nuclear Plant Fuel to US in 2019

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's TVEL Fuel Company will deliver a test batch of its fuel type for western-designed nuclear plant reactors to the United States in 2019, TVEL's Senior Vice President for Commerce and International Business Oleg Grigoryev said Tuesday.

"A contract has already been signed with one of the US operators for pilot production, and we will deliver test fuel of the TVS-KVADRAT in 2019," Grigoriev said at the Atomexpo forum.

The State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom has begun production of TVS-KVADRAT ("FA-SQUARE"), the new fuel type for pressurized water reactors (PWRs), in volumes oriented toward the US and Swedish nuclear fuel markets.