Rosoboronexport Expects Its Air Defense Products to Turn Heads at Paris Airshow

"Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec state corporation) is expecting foreign customers’ increased interest toward Russian aviation equipment and air defense systems at the international aviation and space Paris Air Show-2017," the exporter said in a statement.
Rosoboronexport said it intends to showcase, among others, Mikoyan MiG-29M/M2, Su-35, Su-30MK, Yakovlev Yak-130 aircraft fighters as well as S-300VM Antey 2500, Buk-M2E (SA-17 Grizzly), Pantsir-S1 air defense systems and 9K333 Verba man-portable air defense system.
In March, Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) said that the country would showcase a range of military and civilian products at the upcoming exhibition.
The 52nd Paris Air Show will take place at the Le Bourget airport’s Parc des Expositions on June 19-25.
All comments
Show new comments (0)