US, Canada Vow to Boost Cooperation Ahead of NAFTA Talks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The leaders also discussed middle class jobs that depend on free and fair trade between the two countries, maintaining the security of their shared border, and addressing issues related to cybersecurity.

"Ministers and Secretary Mnuchin pledged to continue working together and to keep lines of communication open to enhance collaboration and discussion on all shared priorities, including the upcoming negotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement [NAFTA]," the release said on Friday.

Mnuchin and Canadian officials also vowed to promote a business-friendly environment for both countries to prosper, and discussed ways to empower women entrepreneurs to ensure a diverse and thriving economy, the release noted.

The trip represented Mnuchin’s first visit to Canada as US Treasury Secretary, according to the release.